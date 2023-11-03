TV & Movies
15 Years Later, I Still Think Chandler’s Job On Friends Is A “Transponster”
It’s now a real word thanks to Rachel Green.
Matthew Perry’s Friends character Chandler Bing is being remembered for his dry wit, unbeatable one-liners, and loyalties to the Central Perk gang. However, what most viewers can’t remember to this day is Chandler’s job, no matter how many times they’ve watched the show.
In fact, ask any smart Friends fan what Chandler’s job on the show was, and you’ll get just one word: “Transponster.”
In the Season 4 episode “The One with the Embryos,” the gang plays a trivia game to see who knows each other better: Rachel and Monica, or Chandler and Joey. The host, Ross, asks, “What is Chandler Bing’s job?”
Immediately, Monica and Rachel are stumped and blurt out anything they can think of, only knowing “it has something to do with numbers.”
“It has something to do with transponding,” Monica says, leading Rachel to frantically conclude, “Oh! He’s a transponster!” The rest of the group was stunned, including her teammate. “That’s not even a word!” Monica yells.
As a result of Rachel’s made-up vocabulary, she and Monica lost the contest and were forced to switch apartments with Chandler and Joey.
Ironically, the joke was so funny, and Friends so popular, that “transponster” is now a real word — at least in Urban Dictionary, where it’s defined as “an office job not clearly defined as one role or responsibility, but a combination of data entry and analysis.” Never underestimate Rachel’s impact.
The One Where They Forgot Chandler’s Job
Everyone forgetting what Chandler does for a living became a running gag across the show’s ten seasons, which is ironic given how he likely makes the most consistent money out of everyone besides Ross.
The jokes started earlier in Season 4 when Chandler expressed dismay that his closest friends had no clue what he did for a living after Joey called him an accountant.
In fact, it took Monica years of dating Chandler and a career change to finally memorize his job: statistical analysis and data reconfiguration. “I quit and you learn what I do?” he asks, shocked.
Now, Chandler’s position would probably be known best as a data analyst, which has become a very common career choice. But let’s be real: “transponster” just sounds more accurate, and if you could ask Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, or Joey yourself, you’d probably still get that same answer.