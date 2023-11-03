15 Years Later, I Still Think Chandler’s Job On 'Friends' Is A “Transponster”

Matthew Perry’s Friends character Chandler Bing is being remembered for his dry wit, unbeatable one-liners, and loyalties to the Central Perk gang. However, what most viewers can’t remember to this day is Chandler’s job, no matter how many times they’ve watched the show.

In fact, ask any smart Friends fan what Chandler’s job on the show was, and you’ll get just one word: “Transponster.”

In the Season 4 episode “The One with the Embryos,” the gang plays a trivia game to see who knows each other better: Rachel and Monica, or Chandler and Joey. The host, Ross, asks, “What is Chandler Bing’s job?”

Immediately, Monica and Rachel are stumped and blurt out anything they can think of, only knowing “it has something to do with numbers.”

“It has something to do with transponding,” Monica says, leading Rachel to frantically conclude, “Oh! He’s a transponster!” The rest of the group was stunned, including her teammate. “That’s not even a word!” Monica yells.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on Friends. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As a result of Rachel’s made-up vocabulary, she and Monica lost the contest and were forced to switch apartments with Chandler and Joey.

Ironically, the joke was so funny, and Friends so popular, that “transponster” is now a real word — at least in Urban Dictionary, where it’s defined as “an office job not clearly defined as one role or responsibility, but a combination of data entry and analysis.” Never underestimate Rachel’s impact.

The One Where They Forgot Chandler’s Job

Everyone forgetting what Chandler does for a living became a running gag across the show’s ten seasons, which is ironic given how he likely makes the most consistent money out of everyone besides Ross.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller on Friends. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The jokes started earlier in Season 4 when Chandler expressed dismay that his closest friends had no clue what he did for a living after Joey called him an accountant.

In fact, it took Monica years of dating Chandler and a career change to finally memorize his job: statistical analysis and data reconfiguration. “I quit and you learn what I do?” he asks, shocked.

Now, Chandler’s position would probably be known best as a data analyst, which has become a very common career choice. But let’s be real: “transponster” just sounds more accurate, and if you could ask Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, or Joey yourself, you’d probably still get that same answer.