It’s not uncommon for Bachelor/ette siblings to support their family on the show or to gain a few fans in the process. But they usually don’t get quite as involved in the journey as Charity Lawson’s brother, Nehemiah, who strolled into Bachelor Mansion with a plan — and a disguise.

“There are a lot of guys here,” Nehemiah said in a confessional during the June 26 premiere. “She’s not gonna be able to hear and see everything.” His plan? Throw on a mustache and wig, assume the role of bartender, and scope out the suitors’ conversation to help his sister avoid the “bad apple or two” hiding among the crowd.

As it turns out, Nehemiah is no stranger to performance. According to his Instagram, he’s an actor and singer... in addition to being a pediatric dentist! So Nehemiah was uniquely equipped to help out his sister, who described him as her “rock” and “best friend” in the season premiere.

“You already know how much I love and admire you,” Nehemiah wrote on Instagram. “Your beauty, intelligence, strength, heart, and sass. Now, America gets to see the amazing sister I’ve known my entire life. There will be so many voices, both negative and positive, as your journey to find love unfolds on America’s household TV. Only one voice ultimately matters, yours. Never forget that. You’re a star. Always have been, always will be. Love ya!!!”

On Twitter, viewers had fun reacting to the disguise — which reminded several of a familiar Disney Channel icon.

Others imagined practical applications for Nehemiah’s disguise in their own lives.

But as several users pointed out, the show could have provided Nehemiah a more substantial cover.

Many viewers were touched by the sweet (if unconventional) display of brotherly love, and some called for Nehemiah to be the next Bachelor — or perhaps a co-host?

Of course, the real fun happened when the disguise came off, and Nehemiah revealed his true intentions — much to the contestants’ horror.

Nehemiah pulled Charity aside to share his findings. He was a big fan of Aaron Bryant, for example, who “seemed like he was coming from a very authentic, genuine place.” He expressed concerns about Brayden Bowers, though, citing his boldness. “[He was] crossing that line from confidence to arrogance to cockiness,” Nehemiah said. “That’s problematic. He seemed even so emboldened to be like, he might get a rose ... Only you know. Only you know the answer to that.”

While Nehemiah was there to help his sister, he wasn’t trying to influence her every move. “I realize that you are more than capable of making your own choices and decisions, and I trust you,” he said.

Ultimately, Charity gave her first impression rose to Brayden — much to the men’s surprise (and the viewers’ too).

So, what happened? Instead of being put off by Brayden’s confidence, Charity was encouraged by it. “When I sat down with him, we shared a lot of similar things that happened in our past and about where we’re at now,” she recently told Bustle. “The chemistry was there; we shared a kiss. Duh! But [it was about] being really comfortable around him. It was almost effortless for the both of us.”