Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is finally here, and so is her lineup of eligible men. One suitor competing for her heart is Aaron Bryant: a “self-proclaimed hopeless romantic,” per his Bachelorette bio, who is “truly ready to find his perfect match and hopes his future wife is outgoing, emotionally intelligent, and thoughtful.”

Like Charity, who ended a six-year relationship before joining Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Aaron’s bio states he also ended a long-term relationship. “[He] is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his Bachelorette journey to begin.”

Interestingly, though, his Bachelorette journey sort of began before joining Charity’s season — or at least, his ties to Bachelor Nation did. Here’s everything to know about Aaron: his friends in the franchise, the show he competed on before The Bachelorette, and reports about his outcome on Charity’s season.

Aaron B.’s Instagram

Aaron’s Instagram features several snaps of his travels, including a post-Bachelorette trip to Mexico. His first post on the platform is actually an anniversary photo of his parents, who Aaron wrote “set a great example” — which comes up a lot on The Bachelor/ette, especially during hometowns should Aaron make it that far. Aaron also turned 30 since filming wrapped. “I can’t express enough gratitude to my family and friends supporting my path and my purpose,” he wrote in a May 17 post.

A glance at Aaron’s comment section and tags reveals that he’s friends with several Bachelor Nation alums, including Aaron Clancy (who’s also from San Diego). Together, they’re “Aaron squared,” as the Bachelor in Paradise alum put it in a 2021 post. So, they go way back!

He also appeared on Brandon Jones’ TikTok more than a year ago, so he’s seemingly been close to the franchise for a while now. And as it turns out, The Bachelorette isn’t Aaron’s first time on an ABC reality show. Last summer, he appeared on The Final Straw, a Jenga-esque game show hosted by Janelle James — and it seems to have been a successful outing.

Aaron B.’s Job

According to Aaron’s Bachelorette bio, he works as a software salesman. However, his Instagram links to a real estate page — and on LinkedIn, his occupation is listed as realtor, and his sales position ended this March (the same month The Bachelorette began filming).

Aaron B.’s Bachelorette Spoilers

If you want an idea of how far Aaron makes it, there are reports out there — and they do get pretty detailed, so potential spoilers ahead!

During his May 1 podcast episode, Reality Steve discussed a social media video that claimed to show Aaron in Fiji, the reported overnights location for this season of The Bachelorette. So Aaron seems to make it pretty far! However, the Bachelor Nation spoiler extraordinaire also cited Instagram videos that showed Aaron at a yacht party in San Diego shortly thereafter. Reality Steve said the timing of both appearances meant Aaron was likely not the winner of Charity’s season. “Because even if he did win, he would have been able to stay there a few extra days,” he explained.