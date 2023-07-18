Throughout his decades-long career, Robert Downey Jr. has become known for his big-screen performances in the likes of Marvel’s Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes, and more. However, according to the actor, one of his more recent movie roles stands out as his very best.

While attending the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Downey revealed that the historical drama is “the best film I’ve ever been in.” In a video shared by Deadline, the actor goes on to claim that the biographical thriller will “transcend” audience expectations. “This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” he continued. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is ... I cannot wait for you all to experience it.”

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer tells the story of the American scientist, Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), and his role in the making of the atomic bomb. In the film, Downey portrays the businessman and naval officer, Lewis Strauss, starring opposite the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek, among others.

Speaking recently to the New York Times, Downey also named the “two most important” move roles of his career so far, one of which is the 2020 release Dolittle — a film that changed his approach to selecting future projects.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor also opened up about his journey to Oppenheimer. “Chris Nolan calls, and getting to see the spartan, almost monastic way he approaches this art form, it was like going to the other side of the moon,” he added.