Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's highly anticipated interview with Oprah March 7, celebrities voiced their support for the duchess in her big moment.

Chrissy Teigen echoed her own struggle with media scrutiny and pregnancy loss, writing via Twitter that "this meghan markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. fucking stop it."

Meena Harris was excited to tune in day-of, counting down with the rest of us: "20 mins until tea and crumpets!!!!"

Gabrielle Union shared a sweet throwback photo with herself, Dwyane Wade, and Meghan, and a message of encouragement, writing "We see you, we support you, we got your back."

Responding to a tweet earlier in the day from Bethenny Frankel, in which the Real Housewives personality told Meghan to "cry me a river," Roxane Gay said that "Bethenny could have just sat there drinking her diet vodka instead of trying to stunt on Meghan Markle."

Chance the Rapper also came to Meghan and Harry's defense before the interview, responding to a Daily Mail op-ed that warned Harry could "come to regret" the tell-all conversation, "just like his mother did."

"It takes a lot of nerve to make this threat... while insinuating... AS A MEMBER OF THE UK PRESS... that Princess Di was the one that made the mistake," Chance wrote.

On March 5, following a week of Meghan bullying rumors, the duchess' former Suits costar Patrick J. Adams hopped on Twitter to defend her character. In a thread, he described Meghan as "an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family," and said those bullying accusations were obscene.

"Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league," he concluded.

