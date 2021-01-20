Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Spilled Confidential Details About Joe Biden's Inauguration

Social media users got an (unauthorized) preview of the historic events taking place on Jan. 20 when Chrissy Teigen accidentally spilled details about Joe Biden's inauguration on social media. The Cravings cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 19 to share photos and videos from husband John Legend's rehearsal for the Celebrating America prime-time special, which is set to air Wednesday night.

Upon her arrival in D.C., Teigen immediately began chronicling her time in the capital on social media, beginning with her and Legend's struggle to find the singer's rehearsal location. "Lmao we got lost on the way to soundcheck but I just got to meet these f*cking actual heroes," Teigen wrote on Twitter alongside a photo with several members of the National Guard. The couple did eventually reach their destination, where Teigen shared a video from the National Mall.

"What in the ... wow. This is amazing. This is crazy, beautiful," she said in a video, panning from the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to the reflecting pool and the Washington Monument. Teigen followed that up with another video of the stage, where she revealed that Legend will be performing with a military band. "John! I'm going to cry," she captioned the clip.

Unfortunately, the author later revealed that she shared too much information about the performance and had been "scolded" for posting about it. "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and I got scolded so act surprised tomorrow," Teigen tweeted. Author Meena Harris — who is also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece — jokingly chastised Teigen for posting about the inauguration on Twitter. "I'm done with you lol," Harris wrote, to which Teigen responded, "Meena help lmao you gotta TELL me this stuff."

In addition to teasing Legend's inauguration performance, the Lip Sync Battle host also got in one more dig at Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she wrote, referring to her famous social media feud with the outgoing president. After years of Teigen vocally criticizing him for his controversial statements and policies, in 2017, Trump blocked her on Twitter after she responded to one of his posts with "Lolllllll no one likes you."

Things came to a head in 2019 when Trump called Teigen a "filthy-mouthed wife" after complaining about Legend advocating for criminal justice reform. In true Teigen fashion, she fired back with a foul-mouthed nickname of her own for the former president: "lol what a p*ssy ass b*tch," she wrote, pointing out that he "tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president."

Legend and Teigen are just two of the many celebrities scheduled to appear at Biden's inauguration celebrations; Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony, with Jennifer Lopez also scheduled to perform. Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Bruce Springsteen, meanwhile, are set to join Legend at the Celebrating America special, which will air at 8:30 P.M. EST.