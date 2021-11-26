Chrissy Teigen Shared What Made Her Sober Thanksgiving So Special

It’s been nearly a year since Chrissy Teigen announced her plans to stop drinking, telling her Instagram followers last December that she “was done with making an ass of [herself] in front of people ... tired of day drinking and feeling like sh*t by 6, not being able to sleep.” Since then, the Cravings author has been extremely open about her journey — from moments of celebration, like attending the inauguration with her family, to the very real “(wine) hiccups” along the way.

The latest milestone on Teigen’s journey? A sober holiday season. As she shared on Instagram Thanksgiving Day, this was “the first time [she has] ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!” The celebratory caption accomanied a carousel of photos documenting Teigen and her family’s feast — from a smiley snap with son Miles, to plenty of glamour shots showcasing the meal itself.

Teigen also explained what her holiday prep routine looked like in years’ past. “I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours,” she wrote. “I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn!”

To conclude her holiday message, Teigen wished her followers “a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love 💗.” In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, she shared a glimpse at her family’s mouthwatering menu — which included mac and cheese courtesy of John Legend (“so good we need two pans,” per his own story) and, perhaps surprisingly, roast chicken in place of traditional turkey. According to another post from Teigen, “the only turkey worth eating, quite honestly,” are turkey-shaped popcorn balls with candy corn feathers, which she prepped days before Thanksgiving.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).