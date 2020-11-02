Chrissy Teigen's Reaction To Her Friends Donating Blood In Jack’s Honor Will Make You Cry

2020 hasn't exactly been a fantastic year for anyone, but this tribute to Chrissy Teigen's late son Jack might be the feel-good news you need. The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram recently to share that her friends donated blood in Jack's honor following the loss of her pregnancy in October. The post itself is heartwarming, but be warned: the caption might make you sob.

It all started when Teigen's friend and celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees shared her donation experience on Instagram. She explained that she gathered six of Teigen's friends to give a total of seven pints of blood, which was the same amount that Teigen was given while hospitalized with partial placenta abruption. Teigen detailed the emotional experience in a Medium essay last week, writing that she "had already come to terms with what would happen" upon being admitted to the hospital. "I would have an epidural and be induced to deliver our 20 week old," she wrote, "a boy that would have never survived in my belly."

After seeing Kyees' post, Teigen reshared one of her videos on her own Instagram, adding that her heart was "full of warmth and happiness." "Phewwwww the tears," she wrote. "I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache." She then addressed her longtime friendship with Kyees: "You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."

Both Teigen and Kyees explained in their posts that the amount of blood donations has significantly decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic — mostly because high schools are workplaces aren't open to hold blood drives. The American Red Cross even has an urgent need for donations, especially from recovered COVID-19 patients whose antibodies could help people that are hospitalized. "I would like to challenge those of you who can to go out and donate where ever you live!!" Kyees wrote. "Encourage friends and family to come along."

The donations aren't the only recent tribute to Jack that Teigen has shared publicly. On Halloween, the model revealed that she got a tattoo dedicated to him on her wrist. The new ink shows Jack's name written in cursive, and it sits right above another family tattoo that reads "John - Luna - Miles," for her husband and first two children. In her essay, Teigen explained that tributes to Jack and well-wishes from fans have been comforting in her time of grief. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."