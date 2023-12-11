Ciara and Russell Wilson announced the birth of their daughter, Amora, on Dec. 11 — one day after appearing together at Wilson’s winning Denver Broncos game. “We Love You so much!” the parents wrote in a joint Instagram post, featuring their baby girl in a black onesie and custom hat.

Amora’s middle name is Princess, which seems to be a family tradition: Ciara and her older daughter, Sienna, both have the same middle name.

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Family Tree

The new baby is Ciara and Wilson’s third child together. They share Sienna and son, Win Harrison — while Wilson serves as stepfather to Ciara’s son, Future, from her previous relationship. “Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love,” Wilson told Good Morning America in 2020, adding that “one of the greatest gifts in the world is children.”

Ciara brought all three little ones to cheer on Wilson in his Dec. 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “3 + 1,” she captioned her post about the evening, hinting at the imminent arrival of her fourth child. Clearly, it’s been a busy 48 hours for the family!

Amora’s Adventures

Since announcing her latest pregnancy in August, Ciara has sported her bump at photoshoots, football games, and red carpets — including The Color Purple premiere on Dec. 6, less than a week before Amora’s arrival.

At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight she was ready but not ready to welcome baby No. 4. “I already have three babies right now, and it’s like the Three Stooges,” she joked. “You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Ciara recently revealed on Call Her Daddy that Wilson “jumped right in” to fatherhood at the start of their relationship.

“Watching him with all of our kids ... it is one of the sweetest things,” Ciara said. “It’s one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you.” She also revealed that Wilson was excited to grow their family even further. “Like, don’t get crazy now,” she joked. “Let’s just go one baby at a time.”