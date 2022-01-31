All The Clues Serene Wins Clayton’s Season Of The Bachelor

Clayton Echard’s most recent attempt at falling in love with a teacher seems to be going well. Though Serene Russell, an elementary school teacher on his season of The Bachelor, has yet to receive a lot of screen time, she’s rumored to go far on the show. And given that Bachelors are notoriously bad at picking out their winners early on, sometimes it’s less about how you start than how you finish.

Does that mean Serene will be the one to receive Clayton’s final rose? Not even Bachelor blogger Reality Steve knows the answer to that at this point. But there are a few clues to be gleaned. While Serene has obviously been careful not to let any spoilers slip on Instagram, she does appear to be wearing a ring on her ring finger in one of her recent photos. However, it doesn’t exactly look like a Neil Lane sparkler from this angle, and it could actually be her right hand depending on the positioning of the camera.

What we do know is that Serene will be the center of drama. In the trailer for Clayton’s season, it appears that the other women turn on her. “Serene is playing him, and she’s playing us,” one contestant says as images of Serene and Clayton kissing flash. “He doesn’t know her at all,” adds another.

This could mean Serene will be a late-season villain, and it wouldn’t be the first time a villain has won the show. Or it could simply mean that she’s a frontrunner and the other women begin to get jealous. Whichever the case, the rest of the house’s opinions about Serene don’t seem to faze Clayton. The trailer also shows him and Serene riding in a horse drawn carriage, sharing ice cream, and canoodling while dressed as vikings. So suffice it to say they’ll be spending a lot of one-on-one time together.

In other shots, we see the two at a dinner table, where Serene tells Clayton she loves him very much. In a voiceover, Clayton says, “I think she could very much be ‘the one.’” Thanks to editing, we don’t know if he’s talking about Serene or someone else. And it’s worth mentioning that Clayton confesses his love multiple times in the trailer, to whom we can only assume are multiple women. So even if he is referring to Serene, that doesn’t mean she’ll end up as his winner. Either way, expect to see a lot more of her on the show soon.