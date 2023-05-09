Before his reign as the Bridgerton universe’s newest heartthrob, Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest consulted those who burned hot before him. The 25-year-old actor, who plays a young, newly crowned King George III in the Netflix prequel, got this advice from Regé-Jean Page (aka Season 1’s Simon Basset): “Anything that's outside out the stuff that will help you between action and cut doesn’t exist, and everything that will help you, it does,” Mylchreest shared in a recent Today interview. “Let that stuff in, but everything else, just let it slide off you.”

He also had a few conversations with Jonathan Bailey, who took center stage as Anthony Bridgerton in Season 2, but he joked that “it would take a long time to sum up” his advice. “They are both very lovely people. They are also incredibly beautiful. And I’m very aware that they are running different races to me,” the London native added.

A relative Hollywood newcomer, Mylchreest also reflected on his breakout Queen Charlotte role in Man About Town magazine’s Spring/Summer 2023 issue. “It’s such a joy to play someone, especially for your first big job, that has such a huge, magnificent spectrum of places that he inhabits almost daily,” he explained. “[George is] confident, charming and charismatic, way more than I would ever be able to be, but the reason for that is because of how vulnerable he is.”

Get to know more about Mylchreest below.

What TV Shows & Movies Has Corey Mylchreest Been In?

In 2020, Mylchreest graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where he starred in productions of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Julius Caesar, and Hamlet, as well as in such plays as Mysterious Bruises and Tales From the Vienna Woods. Though Queen Charlotte is the actor’s first major role (and first-ever red carpet premiere), he previously made his TV debut as Adonis in an episode of Netflix’s 2022 fantasy series, The Sandman. On social media, he jokingly shared his mom’s review of his performance: “Best two lines ever delivered on screen.”

What Is Corey Mylchreest’s Instagram?

As of publication, Mylchreest’s Instagram only included 15 posts for his more than half a million followers, and the majority are devoted to Queen Charlotte. Beginning with a behind-the-scenes photo of a table read in April 2022 (“King George is on his way,” he captioned the shot), he’s continued to share more glimpses at the making of the show and shared jokes with his cast mates, including India Amarteifio (young Queen Charlotte) and Freddie Dennis (Reynolds). Sharing a clip from a premiere scene in which Charlotte attempts to escape their wedding by climbing over a wall, he joked, “To be fair, I think I’d try climbing a wall too. . . although with a little more grace maybe..?” Amarteifio’s response? “I look forward to seeing your attempt then.”

Who Is Corey Mylchreest Dating?

Though he’s yet to publicly share her identity, Mylchreest does have a girlfriend, as he slyly revealed in an April red-carpet interview with Extra. While admitting that he hadn’t seen Bridgerton before he took the role, he said, “As soon as I got the job, I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta binge this thing.’ I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang,” he said. As his star continues to rise, Mylchreest might be unable to keep his private life under wraps much longer.