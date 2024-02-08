Dakota Johnson Finds The Nepo Baby Discourse “Incredibly Annoying”

Dakota Johnson isn’t here for the nepo baby discourse.

In 2022, New York Magazine’s viral cover story, “How A Nepo Baby Is Born,” explored the famous and well-connected parents of emerging celebrities in forensic detail, sparking a wave of nepo baby conversations online.

Appearing on the Today show on Feb. 7, Johnson, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, said she finds the conversations “incredibly annoying and boring.”

“If you’re a journalist, write about something else,” she told host Hoda Kotb. “That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at.”

Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson, and Don Johnson. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Pursued Acting On Her Own

Johnson also discussed her father’s decision to withdraw any financial support when she went into acting after high school instead of enrolling in college.

“He said, ‘If you go to college, you’ll still get an allowance,’” she continued on the Today show. “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress.’ So he was like, ‘Alright, well you’re on your own.’”

Recalling how she supported herself after being taken off her father’s “payroll,” Johnson admitted there were “moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and had to ask my mom to help me.”

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey. Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I did some little modeling jobs that helped me pay my rent,” she continued. “And then I started auditioning and got some jobs.”

Johnson’s first major role came in 2010's The Social Network. In 2015, she secured the lead role in the big screen adaptation of E. L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey opposite Jamie Dornan.

Dakota’s “Nepo Truce”

Johnson recently joked about her nepo baby status while hosting Saturday Night Live. During the show, she made a “nepo truce” with comedians John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, the sons of SNL producer Steve Higgins and the show’s former writer, Tim Herlihy.