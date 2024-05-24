Daniel Radcliffe is leaving his Hogwarts days behind. Speaking recently to E! News about Max’s forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, the actor said fans shouldn’t expect a cameo from “The Boy Who Lived.”

“I don't think so,” he said at the prospect of reprising his career-launching role. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it.”

While he likely won’t be part of the series, Radcliffe said he’s “very happy to just watch along with everyone else.” When pressed further about a possible role in Max’s Harry Potter, he added, “I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

Radcliffe fronted all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011, starring alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. He last portrayed the boy wizard over a decade ago in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Max’s Harry Potter Reboot

Per Deadline, Max’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series is set to be released in 2026 and will be based on all seven of the original Potter books.

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” the Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, Casey Bloys, teased of the series, promising fans that it will be a “faithful adaptation.”

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter. Peter Mountain/WireImage/Getty Images

Radcliffe’s recent comments echo what he told ComicBook.com in 2023. “My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it,” he said of Max’s Harry Potter. “I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed.”

Speaking to Deadline in 2023, the actor said he isn’t surprised by the revival of the Potter universe, as it was “always going to be something that carries on and on and on.” He concluded, “It’s way too big a literary phenomenon to ever just stop with the series of films that we did.”