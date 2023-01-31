After much speculation from fans, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for Season 3. The actor, who brought Daphne Bridgerton to life, explained that she’d completed what was required of her. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” she told Variety. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” Daphne does appear in other books within Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, often coming to her siblings’ aid to give them advice about their love life. But as Dynevor has previously explained, the show will “pass the baton” to each sibling and make them the main character.

“I think the fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling,” she said on a Variety podcast in May 2021. While Daphne did appear briefly in Season 2 to help push along the burgeoning romance between her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and Kate (Simone Ashley), it seems she will be absent during her other brother Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Bridgerton fans have been very supportive of Dynevor’s decision to step down as Daphne, but some had noted that this wasn’t the same reaction when Regé-Jean Page decided to leave the series after Season 1. “I think in the wake of Phoebe Dynevor leaving some Bridgerton fans might want to reflect on the way that they talked about Regé-Jean Page when he did the same thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Why are fans celebrating Phoebe now but Regé was called egotistical and rude and dismissive of the genre 2 years ago?” Another wrote of their support for Dynevor but noted that when Page “said the same thing,” he “got dragged for months and didn’t receive the kind of support she’s getting.”

As fans come to terms with Daphne’s absence in Bridgerton, below are some of the top memes and reactions to Dynevor’s confirmation that she won’t be starring in the upcoming season.