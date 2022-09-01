Dated & Related's Kaz & Diana Are Keeping Their Relationship Under Wraps

Spoilers ahead for Dated & Related.

With the likes of Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Love Is Blind dominating the airwaves, there appears to be new iterations of the reality dating format popping up every other month. The latest arrives in the form of Netflix’s Dated & Related, which follows pairs of siblings as they each search for “the one” together — serving as the ultimate wingman (or hindrance) in the process. The show’s winning couple, Kaz Bishop and Diana Parsijani, managed to find love, and walked away with the $100,000 (£86,477) prize. But are Kaz and Diana still together after Dated & Related? We delve into the couple’s post-series life, below.

As viewers will recall, the pair reached the show’s all-important final alongside their siblings, Kieran Bishop and Nina Parsijani, who were paired with Alara Taneri and Daniel Perfetto, respectively.

As of writing, it isn’t clear whether or not Kaz and Diana are still together following their Dated & Related stint. Although, the winners do both reside in London. On social media, the pair aren’t giving much away regarding their relationship status, either. Perhaps because they’d prefer to keep fans guessing as they stream their way through Netflix’s latest reality offering.

Bustle has reached out to both Kaz and Diana for comment on the status of their relationship and will update if more information becomes available.

Prior to filming Dated & Related, jewellery specialist Diana described herself as a “hopeless romantic” who “falls in love easily and is quickly left hurt by men.”

Nina and Diana from Netflix's Dated & Related Netflix

Kaz and Kieran from Netflix's Dated & Related Netflix

Meanwhile, Essex-born firefighter Kaz has a “completely different” approach to dating compared to his twin brother Kieran, and the “self-confessed player” previously revealed that he “can’t stop playing the field and juggling multiple women at once.”

As for the show’s other two final couples, not much is known about the status of their relationships, either. Just like their aforementioned siblings, Dated & Related stars Nina and Kieran have kept details of their romantic lives away from social media — updating followers with snaps of their seemingly glamorous everyday lives, instead.

The same can be said for fashion designer Alara and client care specialist Daniel, who, for now, have kept details of their love live close to their chests since appearing in the final.

Dated & Related is available to stream on Netflix.