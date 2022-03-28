These Degrassi Then Vs. Now Cast Photos Show How Much Has Changed Since 2001

TV & Movies
The actors have gone in different directions but still keep in touch.
Long before Euphoria existed, Degrassi: The Next Generation explored high school’s darkest moments, from gang violence to teen pregnancy. With all 14 seasons of the hit Canadian teen drama now available on HBO Max, see how the cast has evolved since the series’ 2001 premiere.
Miriam McDonald portrayed environmentally conscious, determined student Emma Nelson for nine seasons of Degrassi. The series marked her first major onscreen role in a television series following a voice part on the early 2000s children’s show Pecola.