The Best & Wildest Theories About Euphoria Season 3

After an even more bleak and chaotic run than Season 1, Euphoria’s second season is finally barreling towards a finale. But there are still quite a few questions left to answer. Will Rue go to rehab again, and does her mom really intend to wash her hands of her as soon as she turns 18? When will Cassie see the light and realize that Nate is awful? And are our bad boy kings Fezco and Ashtray OK?!

Given that Euphoria has already been renewed for Season 3, it’s possible that we won’t get the answer to some or all of these questions by the end of Sunday night’s episode. But there are some predictions to be made about what’s to come when the show returns. Most of what was originally planned for Season 2 was scrapped during the pandemic, which could mean some of the storylines will be reworked for Season 3 — though star Zendaya made that seem unlikely in a recent interview with The Cut. “There are very few things that remain in the version you’re now seeing,” she said. “The things that didn’t make it definitely needed to die.”

With most of the characters heading into senior year of high school, there’s a chance that Season 3 will bring them a sense of closure. After all, does it even make sense for Euphoria to continue once they graduate? Here are some Euphoria Season 3 theories about where the story could go next.

Rue will stay sober

Euphoria has bounced back and forth between Rue’s sobriety and drug use, but fans on Reddit are hoping that Season 3 will focus on her getting healthy. “Manifesting a genuine[ly] sober season where Rue takes [NA] seriously [and] makes amends. Does not date for a year. Does not look for other addiction[s] ... and manages her mental health with a therapist,” one Redditor wrote.

In Season 2, Rue’s mom, Leslie, gave her a pretty strong ultimatum: once Rue turns 18 she has to leave the house so Leslie can focus on taking care of Gia. She even said that Rue could overdose for all she cares. A Rue from earlier episodes might have found that liberating, but it seems like she was really spooked by her time locked in Laurie’s house, and that she genuinely regrets hurting her mom, Gia, and Ali. Is it naive to hope we’ll finally see a Rue redemption arc?

Maddy will leave town

Amid all the partying and regrettable hot tub drinking, it’s often hard to remember that Rue and her friends are actual students who will soon graduate. But in Season 2, the characters begin to allude to life outside of East Highland. Maddy vaguely tells Samantha that she can no longer babysit for her, and seems to hint at plans of leaving the area. We know Maddy had an unhappy childhood, and she probably wants to escape everything that happened recently with Cassie and Nate. While it’s unclear if the show would continue follow her if she left school — McKay all but evaporated from the show when he graduated — getting distance might give Maddy some time to really come into her own.

Fezco will live

Fezco is definitely screaming in the trailer for the Season 2 finale, and fans have theorized that either him or Ashtray die during the FBI raid. It’s not out of the question that Lexi’s calls with Fezco will happen with a plexiglass wall between them next season, but here’s hoping he’s at least still alive.

Kat will try to win Ethan back

Kat claimed that Ethan was boring, but it’s hard to back that up after he brought down the house with his oiled up Chippendales-esque performance during Lexi’s play. Kat was grievously sidelined in Season 2, so it would be nice to see her more in Season 3 — even if that involves her apologizing to Ethan for faking having a terminal illness just to break up with him.

Maddy and Jules take down Nate

One Reddit user theorizes that Maddy made a copy of Cal’s tape with Jules, and she plans on eventually team up with her to take down the Jacobs family. Another user also suggested that Maddy might have even been recording the moment when Nate broke into her room with a gun, and she’s just waiting for the right time to turn that over to the police. Regardless of how it all pans out, let’s hope Nate faces some real consequences eventually.

Lexi and Ethan become famous

All the Twitter memes about Lexi blowing the school’s entire budget on her play have to lead to something good next season, right? Maybe scenes from Ethan’s performance go viral, and they both get offers for creative colleges or get signed to create more content. That feels pretty pie in the sky for a grim show like Euphoria, but maybe this time it will let us have just one good thing.