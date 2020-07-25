Two years after her overdose and subsequent hospitalization, Demi Lovato is happy, healthy and feeling "grateful" to be alive. On Friday, July 24 — the anniversary of her "miracle day" — Demi Lovato reflected on life after her overdose in an emotional Instagram post about how much things have changed for her and the difficult road to finding happiness.

"Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one," Lovato wrote in a slideshow on Instagram, which included a video of her smiling and listening to Paramore during a car ride. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams." She continued, "Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," Lovato wrote, referencing her recent engagement to Max Ehrich.

"I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible." However, the singer made it clear that her new, happy outlook isn't just "because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt)" but due to the fact that she has "done more work on myself than I have in my entire life" on her mental and physical health.

Lovato then added that she wanted to continue that work going forward, by revealing that "long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first. She concluded her post by thanking her "family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."

The singer's post earned plenty of love and support from her family and Ehrich, who praised her in the comments for her hard work and openness about the entire journey. "You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel," her actor fiancé wrote. "I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I'm grateful beyond words that God kept you here." Meanwhile, Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, wrote that "two years ago was the worst day of my life but look at you now... all your hard work you put into yourself has paid off."

In early July, Lovato opened up to Bustle about that hard work, and how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has offered her a chance to slow down and focus on herself. "Before quarantine, it was very difficult for me to cry. I had programmed the thought into my head when I was 16 that I'm only going to cry if people pay me to," the singer revealed.

"I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I've had or the adversities or traumas that I've faced," she continued, later adding that, "to be able to walk into this experience without a personal crisis and just be like, I can do the work on myself now because I have the time. ... It was a beautiful thing." It seems like a lot has truly changed for Lovato over the past few years, in the best way.