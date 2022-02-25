Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 9. Grey Sloan is losing another surgeon — and no, it’s not Owen. After surviving the car crash in the Grey’s Anatomy midseason premiere, Cormac Hayes decided to quit his job and move back to Ireland. Though ABC has yet to make an official announcement, Deadline reported via sources that Richard Flood really is leaving Grey’s, and his final episode will air on March 3. With the hospital “hemorrhaging surgeons,” as Bailey put it — and a vacancy in pediatrics — fans are predicting that Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins might finally return to Seattle.

During the episode, the one-time “McWidow” struggled with the ethical dilemma of covering up Owen’s cliffhanger confession about supplying terminally ill veterans with drugs for a physician-assisted death. Because Owen took the fall — literally — for both of them in the near-fatal accident, he asked Hayes to thank him by forgetting what he’d told him. Not keen on being “an accessory to a crime” though, he refused the request.

“You saved my life, and I have to spend what’s left of it looking after my boys. I can’t go to prison,” Hayes told Owen before he underwent successful leg-repair surgery. “Come forward. Tell Bailey what you’ve done, what you plan to do next. The longer you hold this secret inside, the worse it’s going to get. Tell the truth so I don't have to.”

