Is the queen of Easter eggs at it again? As sleuthing Taylor Swift fans continue to sift through her Midnights lyrics for hidden gems, several of them are already convinced they’ve solved at least one mystery. The line in question arrives on the album’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which the 11-time Grammy winner sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May.”

But, wait, who is Daisy May? Some Swifties are convinced that she is the unborn child of pregnant Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, and that the singer slyly revealed their fourth baby’s name on her 10th studio album, which dropped on Oct. 21. Within a whopping 17 minutes of Swift releasing Midnights, one fan had already tweeted, “Calling it now Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds baby is going to be named Daisy Mae,” offering an alternate spelling.

Throughout the day, several other Twitter users joined the chorus of speculation, also guessing Swift had hidden the moniker within the track. “I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like — yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby,” one person wrote, while others tweeted at the trio of celebs directly for confirmation. Unsurprisingly, none of them have replied just yet.

Of course, you would have to know a few things about Swift’s name-dropping history to jump to that conclusion based on such a seemingly innocuous song lyric. As Swifties are already aware, the musician used the names of Lively and Reynold’s three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — for characters in July 2020’s Folklore album, specifically on a track titled “Betty.” She also included James’ voice in her 2017 song “Gorgeous.”

“I’ve always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives. So that’s what I did on this one,” Swift explained in an August 2020 radio interview, according to People. “I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids... and I hope you like it!”

Of course, Lively and Reynolds weren’t caught off guard. When Folklore won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony, Swift noted that they are the “second and third people I play every new song that I write [for],” per MTV News. Meanwhile, she also thanked James, Inez, and Betty in her speech.

Reynolds, for his part, opened up about his children’s influence on Swift’s music in August 2021. “The names are the names of our kids, but we trust her implicitly, and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names,” Reynolds said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special. “But what an honor. I don’t know, we thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. I still wonder walking down the street, shake my head, thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Also worth noting, however, is that fans aren’t necessarily infallible on this topic. Just hours after Swift released Evermore in December 2020, Swifties firmly believed that she had revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby on the track “Dorothea.” As they would learn weeks later, though, the now-exes actually named their daughter Khai, not Dorothea.

Only time will tell if Swift’s admirers have redeemed themselves in cracking this potential Easter egg.