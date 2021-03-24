These 11 Hidden Gems On Disney+ Will Give You Plenty To Watch This Week

Streaming
Stream number six if you want to feel nostalgic.
If you’re looking for some prime childhood nostalgia or an under-the-radar treat, Disney+ is a great place to start. From a celebrated sequel to prepare you for the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers reimagination to an Oscar-nominated animation starring Tom Holland, here are 11 hidden gems you can watch on Disney+ this week.
Disney
Burrow is a welcome treat this spring. The six-minute animated short follows a clueless rabbit attempting to dig her dream burrow. Eventually, she discovers the power of asking for help in this feel-good tale that landed on the Oscars 2021 Best Animated Short list.
Disney