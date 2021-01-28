The Mighty Ducks TV Reboot Stars A Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite

In 1992, the world came to root for a misfit group of young hockey players in Minnesota, coached by a cynical attorney named Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez). The Mighty Ducks became a cult classic, spawned two more movies — D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks — a video game, an animated series, theme park attractions, and even inspired the creation of the Anaheim Ducks NHL team. The film franchise also made stars out of the main cast, including Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson and Dawson Creek’s Joshua Jackson. With all that going for The Mighty Ducks, it's no wonder a reboot is on the way.

News of a Mighty Ducks TV reboot surfaced in 2018 with reports that the series was in development by ABC Signature Studios. A year later, cast members Thompson, Danny Tamberelli, Garrett Ratliff Henson, Vincent LaRusso, and Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, who played Julie in D2 and D3, were photographed hanging out with one another during an Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders hockey match. Now, an official trailer with a release date for the forthcoming TV show, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, is finally here. Here’s everything we know about the show so far:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Plot

The 10-episode first season will take viewers to present-day Minnesota, establishing a brand new host of characters. Excitingly, everyone’s favorite Stars Hollow matriarch, Gilmore Girls actor Lauren Graham, will play Alex. Budding actor Brady Noon will star as Alex’s 12-year-old son named Evan. Per Deadline, the Mighty Ducks have grown from their humble beginnings in the movies to an “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team." Unfortunately, Evan gets kicked out of the squad, resulting in him and Alex creating their own team, just as Coach Bombay did with the Ducks in the original movies.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cast

Estevez appears in Game Changers, reprising his role as Coach Bombay. Judging from the new trailer, he’s back to instilling motivation in a whole new group of hockey-playing underdogs. Aside from Noon and Graham, there are a host of other new characters in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. As of now, most of the character names and descriptions remain unknown but expect them to inspire a whole new generation to go after what they want.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

On Jan. 28, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for the show, and it features Graham telling her character's son to encourage his peers to pursue their favorite sport no matter what others may have told them before.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Release Date

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will begin streaming March 26 on Disney+, so secure a login ASAP if you want to experience a heavy dose of nostalgia this spring.