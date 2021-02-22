Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Fortune Could Be Easy To Split

As per usual, the Kardashian family has a lot going on at the moment. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, Kourtney is officially dating Travis Barker, and Khloé is back with ex Tristian Thompson — but of course, that's not all. Over a month after news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were headed toward a breakup, the multi-billion dollar couple announced their divorce on Feb. 19. Now that they're on the outs, there are lingering questions regarding if Kim and Kanye have a prenup and what their financial future might look like.

First off, their wildly profitable empire is worth an estimated $2.1 billion — $1.26 billion of which comes from Kanye's businesses — according to a Forbes January 2021 report. That's an unfathomable amount of Skims cozy tank and short sets and a ton of work for their financial managers and divorce lawyers, who will surely make off with a pretty chunk of their fortune. All that said, many outlets have described the divorce as amicable, so working out the details should be relatively straightforward for the ex-couple and their legal teams.

Because they're so wealthy, the odds of Kim and Kanye having a prenup are extremely likely. Both Page Six and Deadline have reported that the pair does have one, with the latter describing it as "pretty strongly defined," though none of its details have are public. Of course, there are instances in which rich celebrities don't, but that's a rare occurrence.

When it comes to their shared real estate, though, that's where things can get sticky. As Forbes noted, their landholdings, which include two Wyoming ranches, a Calabasas mansion, and a Miami condo, account for about 5 percent of their joint assets. They also seem to share millions of dollars worth of jewelry, art, cars, and livestock, so their lawyers will need to take their time hammering out those details depending on their prenup situation.

According to a recent 2021 Page Six report, Kim and Kanye didn't preemptively work out a custody agreement. Per Forbes, however, Kardashian is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their four children, which will likely speed up the case. Nonetheless, we're hoping for a smooth and comfortable separation for the A-list couple.