Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About The Doctor Who Finale

As expected, the first female Time Lord, Jodie Whittaker, bid farewell to Doctor Who on Sunday (Oct. 23) in a remarkable episode. The dramatic special featured appearances from major threats including The Master, Daleks, and Cybermen. On top of that, former Doctors Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann made a triumphant return, whilst David Bradley portrayed the late William Hartnell’s first Doctor.

Fans were sad to see Whittaker go, but she made the most of her time as the Thirteenth Doctor. And she’s just as excited as everyone else to see the return of Russell T Davies (who was the series’ showrunner between 2005 and 2010). “Of all the things to happen, you can’t get more exciting than Russell T Davies coming back,” she told the Big Issue. “It couldn’t be in safer hands. And Ncuti Gatwa doesn’t need any advice from me — he is far more qualified than me. He is absolutely amazing.”

Whittaker’s regeneration didn’t come as much of a surprise, seeing as it had been in the works for months. But what fans weren’t prepared for was for her to regenerate as David Tennant. Tennant, who played the tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010, was slated to come back alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble for the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

Another big talking point of the show was how things were left between the Thirteenth Doctor and her companion, Yasmin Khan (portrayed by Mandip Gill). Viewers have long been transfixed by their close bond, which has earned the duo the name “Thasmin.” There have previously been poignant moments between the pair, with Yasmin having admitted her feelings for the Doctor. However, the episode ended without a kiss between the two — something fans were less than impressed by.

Meanwhile, at the end of the monumental episode, a teaser trailer aired for the 60th anniversary episodes coming up in 2023. This included the first footage of Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, in which he exclaims “Someone tell me what the hell is going on here!”

Below, see how fans reacted to Whittaker’s action-packed final episode.