Doctor Who Christmas Specials Could Return in 2023

Whovians, rejoice. There’s so much to look forward to in the Doctor Who universe, not least Ncuti Gatwa joining the series as the Fourteenth Doctor, taking the reins from Jodie Whittaker. But it appears that fans could have one more thing to be ecstatic about, as the show may be reviving a beloved tradition: the Christmas Day special episode. These extra-long instalments had been a staple for the BBC One show for 13 years, starting with “The Christmas Invasion” in 2005. However, the episode “Twice Upon a Time,” which aired in 2017, was the last of its kind. But there’s new cause for hope.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat told Radio Times that the team felt as though they were running out of festive ideas back in 2017. “I sort of think we might have mined, and possibly over-mined, every single thing we could about Christmas in Doctor Who,” said the writer. The show underwent an overhaul in 2018, and the traditional Christmas episode was scrapped in favour of a New Year’s Day slot, instead.

However, it seems the ghost of Christmas past has come back and things are likely to be changing again. It was announced in September 2021 that another former Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies, would be returning to take the reins in 2023. According to TV Zone, there are reportedly internal discussions happening between Davies’ Doctor Who team and the BBC about bringing back the beloved Christmas specials from 2023 onwards. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but the nostalgia for these festive episodes is real.

Davies’ return comes in time for the show’s 60th anniversary, but his will not be the only familiar name back in the show’s credits. David Tennant and Catherine Tate have both confirmed their return to the TARDIS, and will reprise their roles as the Time Lord and Donna Noble, respectively.

In the meantime, fans will have a feature-length special to look forward to in October, which will mark Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Thirteenth Doctor, a role that was significant for being the first female Time Lord.