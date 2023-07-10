Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is well underway, with every rose ceremony bringing the 27-year-old therapist that much closer to a proposal — or, at least, that’s the idea. But is Charity engaged after The Bachelorette? It’s been more than two months since her season concluded filming, so there are plenty of interviews and social media clues to work with.

Let’s start with statistics: Most Bachelorette leads do get engaged. That isn’t to say those engagements always result in a marriage, but every season has ended in a proposal, and only one lead has ever said no.

However, in a recent interview with People, Charity said fans will “see [her] waiver” on the importance of getting engaged during her season. “I was 100% set on an engagement coming into it,” she said. “But we know that this is such an expedited process, so it’s like ... if this is someone that I genuinely love, it’s also OK if we leave here in a relationship and also making sense of what would be the best case scenario for the both of us.”

She added that engagement wasn’t necessarily “end all, be all.” Don’t read too much into her language, though. Bachelor Zach Shallcross also teased that he “found love” but couldn’t “go into what that looks like” in an interview with Extra, and he ended his season extremely, happily engaged.

Engagement or not, Charity’s season seems likely to end on a positive note, too. She shared a journal entry from her season’s premiere date on Instagram: “To be in this role as Bachelorette, it has completely turned my life around and I can say for the better,” she wrote.

You can expect the requisite twists, of course. Charity told Kaitlyn Bristowe on Off the Vine that her Fantasy Suites got “rocky” (when do they not?) and said fans will need to “put [their] seatbelts on” for the emotional finale.

But if you’re looking for more definitive clues, Reality Steve, Bachelor Nation’s trusted commentator and spoiler provider, has reported on the details of Charity’s Bachelorette finale. Potential spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Charity “did choose someone and they got engaged in Fiji.” There are even more spoilers about which of Charity’s men makes it that far. But if you simply want to know Charity’s relationship status at the end of all this, it seems she found love on The Bachelorette, barring any post-season twists à la Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco in Season 19.