Shanae Claimed Genevieve Hooked Up With Another Bachelor Star Right After The Show

Just when the drama between Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney seemed to be over, The Bachelor’s Women Tell All special added a whole new layer to their rivalry. While in the hot seat, Shanae accused Genevieve of hooking up with Bachelor Nation star Aaron Clancy after being sent home from the show. She described being heartbroken and not being able to eat after being sent home herself. Then, she turned to Genevieve: “When you get eliminated, you go home and f*ck Aaron from Katie [Thurston’s] season.”

Genevieve was mindblown. “I met him at a bar. I didn’t even kiss him,” she said, retorting that it was Shanae who’d been the one sliding into Aaron’s DMs. “He thinks you’re crazy, so just stop.”

Aside from the basic fact that Genevieve and Aaron follow each other on Instagram, there is evidence that they hung out. In November, they appeared together in multiple Instagram Stories. Genevieve posted a photo of her and Aaron together, while a video showed them each sniffing a rose while hanging out in a group setting. However, neither of them have given any indication that they dated or were ever anything more than friends. Aaron lives in San Diego while Genevieve resides nearby in Los Angeles, so it was likely just a casual West Coast Bachelor Nation hangout.

One thing that is for sure: Genevieve’s feud with Shanae is still very much intact. While celebrating the birthdays of fellow contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh at West Hollywood’s Doheny Room after the Women Tell All taping in February, Genevieve posed with a “F*ck Shanae” sign and shared it on her stories. However, she later apologized. “Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table,” Genevieve wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 25. “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go.”