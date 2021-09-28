Aaron Is Still “Bothered” By How His Relationship With Tammy Ended On BiP

Aaron Clancy hasn’t exactly been having the best time on Bachelor in Paradise. So far in Season 7, he’s been in not one, not two, but three love triangles, leading to a pretty tumultuous experience for him.

Though Aaron connected with Tammy Ly early on, their relationship went up in flames when she chose to spend some alone time with Thomas Jacobs, aka Aaron’s archrival from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Tensions flared between the three, culminating with both men deciding to move on. Later in the season, it seemed like Aaron had found a new match in former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin — that is, until Thomas swooped in once again and charmed Becca away.

Following two failed relationships on Paradise, Aaron finally managed to spark a connection with new arrival Chelsea Vaughn. The pair went on a date together that included horseback riding and a seaside picnic, and everything seemed to be going great. Later in the episode, however, Chelsea shared a kiss with Ivan Hall, leading to a tense confrontation between Aaron and Ivan that served as the week’s cliffhanger. This perfectly summarizes Aaron’s time on the beach thus far: he’s spent more time fighting with the other men than growing a relationship with someone.

It’s unclear if he’ll leave the beach with someone or still single, but Aaron recently addressed his turbulent time on Paradise on the “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast, hosted by Mike Johnson and Brian Abasolo. “[My heart is] not an icebox,” Aaron said, going on to explain how his approach to dating has changed throughout the show. “You go through heartbreak, [and] you’re more hesitant than when you were at 17 ... In Paradise, the Tammy thing hurt me and my feelings like a lot. I’m still bothered by it.”

However, he said that he and Tammy have talked since filming, and that he had no hard feelings towards her. “Grudges are corrosive for your soul,” he said, which Thomas would surely be surprised to hear.

Regardless of his relationship status now, it seems like Aaron is enjoying his life in California. In his most recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old is in a pool grinning from ear to ear, with the caption, “Yo bro who got you smiling like that?” Obviously this could be a reference to a popular Tik Tok audio clip, or maybe it’s a cryptic reference to a new love interest — only time will tell.