As soon as ABC announced Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as co-leads for The Bachelorette Season 19, fans began wondering how that would work. Even after the new batch of contestants arrived at Bachelor Mansion, it became apparent that the women would be figuring it out as they went on their journeys to find love. “What happens if both women fall in love with the same man?” host Jesse Palmer asked at the top of the premiere, claiming not to know the answer himself. Though the joint Bachelorettes seemed to find their footing when they split the men into two groups during Week 3, contestant Logan Palmer’s confession in the following episode could change the game all over again.

Even though he accepted Rachel’s group date rose, the 26-year-old videographer realized he might want to switch sides and pursue Gabby instead. “Any time I’m in a room with both Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby,” he admitted to Jesse in Good Morning America’s sneak peek of the Aug. 1 episode. Though viewers will have to tune in to see what he ultimately decides, the episode’s trailer also shows Rachel tearfully explaining that she was at “the point of wanting to leave” the show.

Before Logan’s potential change of heart, three contestants had rejected Rachel during the previous rose ceremony. Though he ultimately accepted Rachel’s rose first, Logan still could have gone either way, having pursued both women as early as night one. Further complicating matters? Rachel and Gabby both felt a connection with him, too. After Logan kissed both women during the Week 2 cocktail party, Gabby decided to put her feelings aside so that her co-star could pursue a relationship with him.

“Rachel feels very strongly about Logan. I want to be able to give her that space in order to nurture,” Gabby explained in a confessional. “It’s truly not worth stepping on Rachel’s toes in this scenario.”

During his conversation with Jesse in Episode 4, Logan said that he and Gabby “had a great connection” on the first group date. “But then Rachel gave me a rose,” he continued, adding that he didn’t see how he could move forward “without bringing it up in some way.” After Jesse pointed out that he accepted Rachel’s rose knowing he was expected to date only her moving forward, the host asked if he saw a future with Gabby. “There is a lot of unanswered questions there,” Logan replied. “I need to talk to Gabby.”

Regardless of the outcome, Gabby and Rachel told Bustle in July that, in addition to having a “supportive and strong” friendship, communication was the key to keeping things drama-free between them in such instances. “Rachel and I always put each other first from the beginning. We set ourselves up for success,” Gabby shared. “If people aren’t as close in a friendship, that’s when things can get messy.”