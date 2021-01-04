Tyler Cameron Hints That Matt James Gets Engaged On The Bachelor

Matt James has a bit of an uphill battle to getting engaged on his Bachelor season. For one, he admitted to Chris Harrison that he's never been in love. Going from never sharing that connection with anyone to getting down on one knee in a handful of weeks is quite a jump, but his best friend Tyler Cameron is confident Matt will find his true love.

It should also be noted that Matt had a little less time to get to know his contestants due to the pandemic. According to Variety, while Matt headed into the quarantine bubble in late September, filming couldn't begin until October after everyone had been sequestered and tested. With filming wrapping before Thanksgiving, Matt had just about six weeks to fall in love compared to the usual eight.

As shown in a preview, Matt struggles with "going deep and sharing who I am, what I'm about, and what I've been through." He also has the weight of his mother's "broken marriage" on his shoulders. Together, these traits and experiences might inspire him to be a bit more cautious when deciding if he truly wants to get engaged at the end of the show.

But even though the odds seem to be against him, Matt is holding a ring in the promo. "Love causes you to do things that you wouldn't normally do," he said in the teaser. "I've got this beautiful diamond that represents so much more than you could ever imagine." We'll have to wait and see if he asks for a contestant's hand in marriage, but Tyler's visit to the resort suggests he will. "Matt seems genuinely happy, and you know, I think we're going to get the end that we all want and have been missing for a little while," Tyler said in a recent vlog.

That ending we've been missing is a proposal that sticks. Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they broke up shortly after. Colton Underwood didn't propose at all. Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin before dumping her and marrying runner-up Lauren Burnham instead. There hasn't been a Bachelor to get engaged and stay with his original choice since Sean Lowe in 2013. Can Matt James break that streak? Well, Tyler knows Matt the best and has faith, so maybe we all should.