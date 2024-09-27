Doja Cat Wore A Strapless Dress With Her Cleavage On Full Display

Doja Cat’s latest ‘fit served vintage Hollywood realness.

On Sept. 26, the singer attended The Clooney Foundation for Justice’s award show, The Albies, in New York City, alongside fellow stars Gabrielle Union, Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, and Shailene Woodley, among many others. Created by George and Amal Clooney, who were also in attendance, the event honored human rights defenders who are at risk.

While guests were there to celebrate The Albies’ cause, Doja couldn’t help but steal some of the spotlight with a striking strapless number.

Doja Cat’s Strapless Dress

At the ceremony, held at the New York Public Library, the rapper posed in a beige strapless gown, designed with a cutout cleavage and glimmering diamond-like detailing. Doja topped her Old Hollywood-style look off with sparkling earrings and a matching necklace.

Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2024 Was The Year Of Doja’s Showstopping Looks

This isn’t the first time the rapper has turned heads in a daring number in 2024. In February, Doja flaunted her nipples on the Grammys red carpet in a barely-there bustier gown, which she styled with ultra-high crimson pumps.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

She also stole the show at the 2024 Met Gala in May with not one, not two, but three out-there gowns. First, she headed to the annual event in New York City wearing a fresh out-the-shower dress, made up of Vetements towels. Minutes later, the Grammy winner strutted on the Met steps, wearing a floor-length wet T-shirt dress by the same designer. Later, Doja changed into a super sheer mesh top and matching tights, with her tan thong showing underneath.