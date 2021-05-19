Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love Is Being Made Into A TV Show

Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love is being dramatised for the BBC. The award-winning journalist's first book topped best-seller lists when it was published in 2018. Part memoir, part advice column, it sees Alderton share the secrets of the great loves of her life. Now it’s being brought to screens.

On Instagram, Alderton revealed that she’s been working with Working Title for four years to bring her beloved book to the BBC. She confirmed that show will be a romantic comedy starring two best friends, written by herself and directed by China Moo-Young who has worked on Call The Midwife and Pennyworth. In the announcement post she joked that while the book was based on her experiences, its creation did involve some artistic licence. “Before every boy I dated a decade ago messages me today to breezily ask how I am, it’s semi-fictionalised, so don’t panic fellas,” she wrote.

In the book, Alderton pours the life lessons she learned in her 20s onto the pages. It’s like getting a sneak peak into her diary. You fall in love with her friends, rejoice with them in their highest moments, and grieve with them too. At the centre is Alderton’s relationship with life-long friend Farley.

Rather than placing herself in the series, the BBC adaptation of Everything I Know About Love will follow friends Maggie and Birdy as they negotiate squalid flatshares, terrible dates, and managing without the person you rely on most in the world.

The BBC is yet to announce when Everything I Know About Love will appear on screens. However, it’s unlikely to be until later this year or even next. It’s just one of six exciting adaptations coming to BBC in the next couple of years, including a first TV project from author Candice Carty-Williams after the huge success of her debut Queenie and a new Michaela Coel project. Lots of TV treats to look forward to then.