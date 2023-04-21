Drake Bell's Wife Janet Von Schmeling Files For Divorce

Just days after the actor was reported missing and found safe, Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce. As PEOPLE reported, Schmeling submitted a dissolution of marriage petition on Thursday, April 20, in Los Angeles County's Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” between the pair. According to the filed legal document, the 28-year-old has also requested spousal support and legal and physical custody of the couple’s young son.

The reports come after Bell separated from his wife in January, five years after the pair tied the knot in 2018. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible,” a source previously explained to PEOPLE.

As mentioned, the Drake & Josh star was reported missing on April 12 and was considered “endangered” by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Later that same day, law enforcement officials confirmed that Bell had been located and was “safe.” The actor later publicly addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?,” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

As fans of the actor will recall, Bell first rose to fame as a teen actor on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck back in the late ‘90s. Bell went on to land his very own TeenNick spin-off with Peck, Drake & Josh, which ran for a total of four seasons until wrapping up for good in 2007.

Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bell also went on to launch a music career at the height of his TV fame — which included writing and performing the Drake & Josh theme song — before releasing two albums during his Nickelodeon run.