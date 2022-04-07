All The Murder & Mayhem To Remember From Elite Season 4

April 8 marks the premiere of Elite Season 5, which means it’s time to refresh your memory about all the messy love triangles and mayhem that happened in Season 4. Following Marina’s (Maria Pedraza) murder, Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) disappearance, and the accidental death of Marina’s killer Polo (Álvaro Rico), the season opens with yet another mystery: a flash-forward shows a detective talking to Guzmán at the Lake Club asking what happened as paramedics look into the water below.

Season 4 then hops back to the present day, where Las Encinas is announcing a new principal: former CEO Benjamin (Diego Martín), who singles out the scholarship kids, Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Samuel, and attempts to oust them. He brings along his three kids: Ari (Carla Díaz), who falls in love with both Samuel and Guzman; Patrick (Manu Ríos), who becomes infatuated with Ander (Arón Piper); and Mencía (Martina Cariddi), a rebel who becomes romantically involved with Rebe (Claudia Salas). We also meet Phillippe (Pol Granch), a prince running from sexual assault accusations. Here’s what to remember.

The Samuel, Ari, and Guzman Love Triangle

After Benjamin announces Omar and Samuel have to take an extra exam to stay at the school, Guzman agrees to take Ari out and try to smooth things over with her father. It ends up not working, but Guzman falls for her while on their date — despite the fact that he’s still doing long distance with Nadia. Samuel also reveals he’s interested in Ari, and a messy love triangle ensues. Guzman breaks it off with Nadia and begins to date Ari, while Samuel is forced to watch their PDA as their server at the Lake Club. But then Samuel confronts Ari about how she’s really attracted to him (and is just in denial because of their class differences), and they start hooking up on the side. The boys eventually find out about this, and give Ari an ultimatum. She admits she loves both of them, and they storm off.

This comes to a head at the New Year’s Eve party in the final episode. Sad that she’s lost both of her boyfriends, Ari drowns her sorrows in alcohol while Guzman and Samuel get into a brawl. But Guzman eventually realizes it’s Samuel who Ari really loves, and he wishes the two well before agreeing to go on a backpacking trip with Ander. It’s unclear if Ari and Samuel will actually start dating in Season 5.

Matías Uris/Netflix

The Omar, Ander, and Patrick Love Triangle

One love triangle is not enough for Elite. After swimmer Patrick checks out Ander in the showers, he agrees to go to a gay club with him. Ander tells himself he’s just doing it to get the test answers for his boyfriend Omar, but he nearly hook ups with Patrick on the dance floor. Ander runs off, and in apology, Patrick gives the test answers to Omar and Samuel.

Ander tells Omar what happened, and they discuss a possible threesome. Omar likes it in theory, but says their core relationship has to always be about the two of them. Ander betrays this by meeting Patrick alone and sexting, so Omar shuts down any prospect of bringing Patrick into the fold. But then Omar hooks up with Patrick, and confesses to Ander that he’s feeling confused about their relationship. Ander dumps him, then sleeps with Patrick too. (A mess.) Ander later sleeps with a random guy at a party, and Omar and Patrick form a sad heartbreak alliance.

Omar and Ander eventually reconcile after Ander announces he’s leaving for a backpacking trip — the same one he was previously putting off because of Omar. Omar doesn’t want to hold Ander back again, so he lets him go, but says he’ll wait for him. It’s unclear when, or even if, Ander and Guzman will return.

Niete/Netflix

Cayetana and Phillippe

Aspiring fashion designer Cayetana is working as Las Encinas’ janitor when she meets Prince Phillippe. He likes that she’s not afraid to talk to him, and they begin to date. But Cayetana finds out he’s been recording their hookups, and is disturbed when he asks for sex and doesn’t take “no” for an answer. Phillippe's mom later arrives at Las Encinas and reassures Cayetana that Phillippe is over his past “indiscretions,” and that he loves her. But Ari warns Cayetana that Phillippe has a history of assault allegations and that she should break it off. After Phillippe continuously crosses her boundaries, Cayetana walks away from the opportunity to be a royal and ends things.

In the meantime, Ari commissions a dress from Cayetana, and their prickly relationship seems to finally turn towards a real friendship.

Niete/Netflix

Rebeka and Mencía

Mencía has two big secrets. Firstly, she ran away when she was young, and her mom died in a car accident after rushing out to find her. And secondly, she gets involved in sex work for an older man named Armando because she wants to use the money to get away from her father. Mencía and Rebe begin to date, but things get complicated when Rebe’s mom recognizes Mencía as a sex worker at her speakeasy. Mencía eventually confesses the truth to Rebe, and agrees to call it off with Armando.

Armando doesn’t take kindly to this and begins threatening to blackmail Mencía. He shows up at the New Year’s Eve party and begins to abuse her on the docks, but Rebe intervenes and saves her. By the end of Season 4, though, the pair are broken up.

Niete/Netflix

Armando’s Death

While Armando appeared to be a gentleman at first, he reveals his true colors when Mencía tells him she’ll no longer have sex with him. After Rebe rescues Mencía on the docks, a drunk Ari arrives and threatens to tell Benjamin about Armando’s abuse. However, as she’s calling him, Armando attacks and beats her until Guzman shows up to save her.

In the ensuing chaos, Guzman chases Armando to the boat house and kills him with a flare gun. Left on the docks, a beaten Ari accidentally falls into water, but she survives.

Guzman confides in Samuel and Rebe about what happened, and they agree to keep it a secret, telling Guzman it’s not worth going to jail for a terrible man. They throw Armando’s dead body into a lake with an anchor and let everyone believe he’s just missing. But knowing Elite, that body won’t stay sunken for long.