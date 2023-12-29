Ellen Pompeo Makes Her Grey's Anatomy Comeback In A New Trailer

Grey’s Anatomy is about to return for Season 20 — and according to the latest sneak peek, a familiar face is set to make a comeback. After moving to Boston to research Alzheimer’s disease, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial.

People just unveiled the first promo of the upcoming season. In the teaser, fans are instantly greeted with Meredith asking, “How long do I have to wait?” The video later offers another glimpse of her with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who says ominously, “The interns are in trouble.”

While viewers will have to wait until March 14 to find out exactly how Meredith will help Miranda with said interns, Pompeo’s return is one that fans have longed for since she stepped back as a series regular in February.

As the actor explained at the time, she was eager to explore new projects after starring in Grey’s Anatomy for almost two decades.

“I feel super happy,” Pompeo said of her decision on The Drew Barrymore Show. “But listen, the show has been incredible to me, and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. ... I gotta do something new. I mean, 19 years is longer than people keep their kids in their house!”

Pompeo’s Next Role

Ellen Pompeo Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although Pompeo had once toyed with the idea of quitting acting altogether, scaling back her Grey’s role allowed her to star in the upcoming series, The Orphan. The Hulu thriller follows a Midwestern couple whose lives are upended after they adopt a child.

“That’s going to be a very interesting role to play,” she told her former co-star Katherine Heigl in a Variety interview. “I haven’t played another character in 18 years.”

“She’s Still Our Queen”

Season 20 may have teased Meredith’s return, but don’t expect her to be back full time. Pompeo will remain a recurring guest star, as well as an executive producer.

ABC/Raymond Liu

She previously teased her continued involvement her chat with Heigl. “I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” Pompeo said.

As Grey’s EP Debbie Allen told Deadline, the show would always find room for Pompeo when she’s ready to return. “We have to let her go and do some other things, but she’s still our queen,” Allen said. “She’s still our number one.”