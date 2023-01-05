Though Ed Sheeran has never publicly revealed the name of the fellow singer who inspired his huge 2014 single “Don’t,” his fans have always had their own ideas. After he was snapped holding hands with Ellie Goulding way back in 2013 at the MTV VMA awards, some speculated that they might’ve been dating around the time she was linked to former One Direction-er Niall Horan, even though Goulding denied it. “I did go on a few dates with Niall [Horan], but I was never in a relationship with Ed [Sheeran],” she told ELLE in 2015. “I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”

“Don’t” itself is underpinned by a soulful “No Diggity”-esque riff, and samples “Don't Mess with My Man" by noughties R’n’B group Lucy Pearl. Lyrically, it details a brief relationship with a fellow star, who later cheats with another unnamed musician who happens to be staying in the same building. “It's not like we were both on tour,” Sheeran sings sarcastically in the final verse. “We were staying on the same hotel floor.”

And now, years after the song’s release, Goulding has directly addressed the rumours that she’s connected with the story on TikTok. Below a video of the singer dancing to Harry Styles’ hit “As It Was” a commenter told her: “Can't believe you cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay.” In response, Goulding replied: “False!!!! But also slay.”

Sheeran himself has refused to be drawn on who exactly “Don’t” is about, previously expressing his disappointment that the backstory has overshadowed the song. “I knew it would get the reaction,” he admitted to GQ in 2014, shortly after the release of his second album X. “The one thing that's upset me and I should have known it was coming, I feel like it's one of the best songs I've written musically and all the focus is on the story,” he added. “Which I knew was going to happen but I like the song. I don't want it to be remembered because there was a news story about it. I want it to be remembered because it's a good tune.”

Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan pictured together in 2015 Getty Images/Kevin Mazur

Asked if the mystery person in question has heard the song yet, Sheeran told The Telegraph that he gave them advance warning before putting it out. “I just said, ‘just so you know, there is a song.’ And they said, ‘expected that.’ ‘Cause of the situation. You know, I didn’t lie at all. It’s 100 per cent true. I actually shied away from some of it. But for me in my head, that song is enough getting even. And the fact that it will stay anonymous is good for me. I’ve written a song about it and I’ve levelled the playing field.”

Elsewhere, Sheeran was grilled about what Goulding specifically might think of the song. “I dunno,” he said dodging the question. “What do you think?” When he was asked if the third party in the song is Niall Horan, meanwhile, he was clearer, answering with a firm ”no.”

These days, Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, with whom he shares two children, while Goulding and her husband Casper Jopling welcomed their first child in 2021.

Check out “Don’t” and its full lyrics, below.

