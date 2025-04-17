A Key Emily In Paris Cast Member Isn’t Returning For Season 5

For four seasons, Netflix’s Emily in Paris has milked the love triangle involving Emily, Gabriel, and Camille. In Season 5, that’s poised to change. The cast will reunite to start production this May, and this time, the list of returning stars doesn’t include Camille Razat, who plays her same-named character, Camille de Lalisse.

Au Revoir, Camille

Netflix’s Tudum announced details about Emily in Paris Season 5 production on April 17, including returning cast members. Razat’s name was noticeably absent, and Variety reports that she won’t be rejoining. Meanwhile, the other two points in her character’s long-standing love triangle, Lily Collins (Emily) and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), have both signed on for more.

Season 4, Part 1 was especially dramatic for Camille. After leaving Gabriel at the altar, she moved on with her Greek artist girlfriend, Sofia (Melia Kreiling), and saw him begin dating Emily. Further complicating matters, she thought she was pregnant with Gabriel’s child amid it all. And even wilder? She much later discovered it was just a false alarm.

After that roller coaster, the second half of Season 4 was quieter for her character, and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star told TVLine in September that he didn’t “know how much of Camille we’ll see next season.”

Camille Razat (Camille) and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) in Emily in Paris Season 4 Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Still, he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her forever. He noted that “characters can come in and out of a series.”

Star also told TheWrap in September, “I think she’s always going to be part of the series — she’s part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we’re going to see her again. Her story is going to continue.”

Emily In Paris Sans Camille

Even without Camille, there’s always another love triangle on Emily in Paris. Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) and Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello) are both returning as two of Emily’s other romantic interests, aside from Gabriel. Plus, there’s Thalia Besson, who caused problems for Emily and Gabriel as Sylvie’s stepdaughter, Geneviève. Other returning cast members include Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

The cast will start filming Season 5 in Rome in May. Emily will be opening an Italian branch of Agence Grateau, but that doesn’t mean she’s done in Paris. Production will return to the French capital in the summer, and Star told Tudum they’re “excited to continue Emily’s adventures” in both places.