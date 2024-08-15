Emily In Paris may have been created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, but one new storyline is uncannily similar to a different ’90s sitcom. As seen in Season 4 Part 1, which premiered on Aug. 15, the Netflix series put its own twist on one of Friends’ most memorable plotlines. Spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 ahead.

In Season 4’s second episode, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally discovers his ex-fianceé, Camille (Camille Razat), had an affair with Greek artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling). After Camille goes missing, Emily (Lily Collins) suspects she’s back in Greece with Sofia and blurts it out to him in typical Emily fashion.

But once Camille returns to Paris, not only does Gabriel forgive her, but he lets her and Sofia move in with him immediately, no explanation given. This is mostly because Cami is pregnant with his child, but he seems to also feel guilty over his romantic feelings for Emily.

Let’s Rewind To Friends

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This storyline is reminiscent of the first season of Friends, in which Ross’ ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) comes out as a lesbian and leaves him for her partner, Susan (Jessica Hecht), with whom she’d been having an affair. However, when Carol tells Ross (David Schwimmer) she’s pregnant with his child, he has to learn to embrace them.

The dynamic between Ross, Carol, and Susan is a huge plotline in Season 1. The trio clash over how to co-parent, whose last name the child will have, and how much Ross will be involved. But when baby Ben is born, their tension is replaced by positive relationships for the most part.

Emily In Paris Can’t Resist A Twist

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily in Paris skips over that tension entirely, deciding to end the story just as quickly as it began. Emily and Gabriel both grow frustrated with the living arrangement and report Camille and Sofia to the building’s superintendent to force the couple to find their own place. Magically, there happens to be a vacancy next door to Gabriel.

In Episode 5, the two clash over how close Camille remains to Gabriel and how seriously Sofia is taking the new arrival, prompting her to return to Athens entirely. Then Camille discovers that she had a false positive and was never actually pregnant, teeing up Part 2 with a major cliffhanger.

Despite this onslaught of plot twists, Emily In Paris practically becomes Friends for a fun-but-fleeting moment. And yes, if Gabriel is Ross, that would make Emily the Rachel of the show. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.