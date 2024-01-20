Lily Collins Gave An Emily in Paris Season 4 Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

It’s time to saber some Champère! Emily in Paris Season 4 is finally in production, more than a year after Season 3 left fans on a major cliffhanger. Star Lily Collins got to share the much-anticipated update, posting behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the first table read on Instagram on Jan. 19.

Emily Is Back In Paris

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?!” Collins wrote. “Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”

Her post featured two photos of her copy of the Season 4, Episode 1 script, one of which showed her name card from the table read as well. She also made sure to show off a close-up of her Eiffel Tower-print outfit, plus footage of her trying to take a selfie with the script. The video came courtesy of her husband, Charlie McDowell, who commented on her post, “I always capture the real real,” alongside the selfie emoji.

“I can’t get a good angle,” Collins says to McDowell in the video. “Especially not with you filming me!”

The angle didn’t seem to matter to fans. Their comments showed their excitement about Season 4, and they replied with comments like “We can’t wait!” and “omg finally!!!!”

A Missing Star

The official Emily in Paris Instagram account used two of Collins’ photos in a separate post and captioned it, “Bonjour from Paris! Emily in Paris season 4 is now in production.” Although many fans weighed in with enthusiastic comments there, too, several others shared concern about what it means for Ashley Park, who plays Mindy. Park posted about her ongoing recovery after a health crisis on the same day that Collins announced Season 4 production had begun.

Fortunately, Emily and her BFF, not to mention Collins and Park, will be reunited soon. Park responded to Collins’ post to share how much she’s looking forward to resuming work on the series. “[I] can’t even express how excited I am to see you and to be able to join you asap,” she wrote after first gushing over her co-star’s Eiffel Tower outfit.

Ashley Park (Mindy) and Lily Collins (Emily) in Emily in Paris Season 3 Courtesy of Netflix

Emily In Paris… And Rome?

The Emily in Paris team is in Paris for now, but Collins teased a possible journey to another European capital during Netflix’s Tudum event on June 17. “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season,” she said. “Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.” Other than that, she promised “more fun, more fashion, and, of course, more drama,” so buckle up for what’s to come.