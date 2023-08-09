Emily In Paris Season 3 spoilers ahead. Following the jaw-dropping Emily in Paris Season 3 finale cliffhanger, many fans have been counting down the days until the Netflix drama’s much-anticipated fourth chapter. In light of production delays due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, fans will likely be waiting longer than expected for the arrival of Season 4. However, this hasn’t deterred viewers from speculating what might be in store during the forthcoming series, and one Emily In Paris Season 4 fan theory predicts a major twist might be in store.

As viewers will recall, the tangled love square between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Camille (Camille Razat), Emily (Lily Collins), and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and things became even more complicated when Camille left Gabriel at the altar during their wedding, telling her husband-to-be (and her onlooking wedding guests) that she knows Gabriel is in love with Emily. Following the wedding blow-up, Alfie broke up with Emily, who then proceeds to confess her love for Gabriel, who reciprocates her feelings. Gabriel then reveals that Camille is pregnant — throwing yet another spanner in the works.

However, over on Reddit, some fans have begun to theorize that Camille might not be expecting after all. “I think Camille might not be really pregnant,” one fan wrote, adding that she may have been planning to tell Gabriel about her affair with TK, but chickened out at the last minute and lied about being pregnant instead. Camille and Gabriel weren’t really together because he was always working and she was with her lover,” the Reddit user added. “It’s just weird and a little sus.”

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Although some fans agreed with this particular theory, others suggested that Camille’s intentions to fake a pregnancy might stem from her mother, Louise. “I kind of agree about the pregnancy. I'm a little on the fence. Maybe the pregnancy was all part of the mom's plan for her to get Gabriel back,” another user commented.

Although we’ll have to see if this Season 4 theory holds up, series creator Darren Star has shared the occasional tidbit regarding what fans can expect in chapter four. “I don’t know that Gabriel is in the best place to start a relationship with Emily,” he told TV Guide in December. “I am not sure that Emily wants a relationship with Gabriel under the circumstances, so we’ll have to see how things happen with them.”