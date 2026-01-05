Its timeline may be confusing and its plots fashionably out-there — but half a decade in, Emily in Paris remains one of Netflix’s most undeniable delights. Fortunately, it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

On Jan. 5, Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season. This comes after Season 5 received nearly 27 million views in the 11 days following its debut, the streamer shared in a press release. Lily Collins (aka Emily herself) blew out a “6” candle on a giant croissant in a playful video to mark the exciting announcement.

Here’s everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 6: from plot theories and returning cast members to a potential release window.

When Does Emily In Paris Return?

While Netflix hasn’t announced exactly when Emily in Paris will return, the series has historically enjoyed one of the streamer’s more predictable rollout schedules. Except for 2023 — when Hollywood strikes affected production on many projects — one season has aired every year since Emily first moved to Paris in 2020.

If the pattern continues, Season 6 could arrive in late 2026.

Theories Abound

Season 5 ended with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) writing a postcard to Emily from his dreamy workplace — that is, a yacht in Greece — and asking her to join him there. “I hope she wants to go,” creator Darren Star recently told Bustle. And Collins herself chimed in, “Hello? I would love to go to Greece.”

Caroline Dubois/Netflix

The potential rendezvous, plus the fact that Mindy (Ashley Park) said she’s eyeing Mykonos as a potential bachelorette destination, has several viewers theorizing that Emily’s European adventure will indeed include a Greek getaway in Season 6. Of course, Mindy’s nuptials to Nico (Paul Forman) could be complicated by the fact that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) told his erstwhile fling that she shouldn’t get married.

Along For The Ride

In addition to this triangle-loving bunch, you can likely expect most of the Season 5 cast to return — minus Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whose “fairytale” relationship with Emily crumbled when they both realized they weren’t willing to move to be together. On the other hand, one newcomer who could return is Bryan Greenberg’s Jake, a consular officer with the U.S. Embassy in Paris.

Star told People it’s “absolutely” possible Jake will be back. “I love the idea that Emily can have an American friend in Paris, which she didn’t have before,” he said.