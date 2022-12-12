Football Isn’t Coming Home, But Dave The Cat Is

England are leaving the World Cup earlier than hoped after their trophy hopes were dashed in a tough face-off against defending champions France, but despite their quarter-final defeat, the Three Lions aren’t leaving Qatar completely empty-handed. After befriending a stray cat during their stay in Al Wakrah, defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones will adopt the feline they’ve nicknamed Dave. Football may not be coming home this time, but their new furry friend is.

Walker and Stones have talked lovingly about their new four-legged friend throughout the tournament, with Manchester City centre-back “Stonesy” revealing that Dave first showed up to greet the team on their first night in Qatar. “First day we got there ... Dave pops out,” Stones told FIFA. “Every night he’s sat there waiting for his food.”

“He was just there one day so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” his Man City and England teammate Walker said. “Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.” He also added that Dave got in a scrap with a rival cat ahead of England’s 2-1 face-off against France, but “Dave’s fine, thank you for asking.”

As it happens, the defenders weren’t joking when they spoke of their plans to adopt Dave – and the cat is now on his way back to the UK where he will spend four months in quarantine before heading to his new home. “They’re still undecided as who’s having him but he’s going back,” says a woman tasked with transporting him in a video posted by PA journalist Rich McCarthy.

Gareth Southgate’s team began their journey back to the UK on Dec. 11 after losing out on a place in the semi-finals, with Dave following just a couple of hours later. Though the Three Lions put up a good fight against the current World Champions, equalising against France with a Harry Kane penalty, the team later conceded a second goal, and the captain missed a second crucial spot-kick which could’ve kept them in the running.