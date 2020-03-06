5 Ways You Can Show Up For Other Women On International Women’s Day

Each year, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about women’s equality, the progress made so far, and the work that is yet to be done. International Women’s Day dates back to 1911, and 1857 before that, but has since been a become global event. This year, the theme is #BreakTheBias, calling on people everywhere to work towards a world that is free from stereotypes and discrimination though our actions and thoughts. It is all important, but can at times seem abstract. So to that end, here are concrete ways you can show up for women on IWD.
Remember, posting an inspiring quoteor striking the #BreakTheBias pose are both real statements, and the power of social media should not be underestimated, but there are many campaigns, petitions, and activists working around the globe to make a difference. Being mindful about who you promote and where your money goes on International Women’s Day 2022 could be a great way to contribute to real, lasting change.