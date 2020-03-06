5 Ways You Can Show Up For Other Women On International Women’s Day

Each year, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about women’s equality, the progress made so far, and the work that is yet to be done. International Women’s Day dates back to 1911, and 1857 before that, but has since been a become global event. This year, the theme is #BreakTheBias, calling on people everywhere to work towards a world that is free from stereotypes and discrimination though our actions and thoughts. It is all important, but can at times seem abstract. So to that end, here are concrete ways you can show up for women on IWD.

Remember, posting an inspiring quoteor striking the #BreakTheBias pose are both real statements, and the power of social media should not be underestimated, but there are many campaigns, petitions, and activists working around the globe to make a difference. Being mindful about who you promote and where your money goes on International Women’s Day 2022 could be a great way to contribute to real, lasting change.

1 Volunteer At Your Local Women’s Shelter Monetary donations are of course great if you are able, but donating your time is also incredibly important. Women’s Aid has an awesome feature on their website where you can find services in your local area. Just make sure you call ahead to see what they need. As well as volunteering your time, they might be after clothes or toiletries, or perhaps you can set up a drive to gather the items or funds they need.

2 Donate To Period & Hygiene Poverty Charities According to research by Plan International, More than a third of girls aged between 14 and 21 in the UK have struggled to afford or access period products during lockdown. Up by a fifth on years prior. While massive strides were made by campaigners like Amika George, who founded #FreePeriods in 2017, and the highstreet which provides some free sanitary products in the UK, that doesn't mean that period poverty is no longer an issue. Campaigns like Bloody Good Period and Every Month continue to raise awareness and provide sanitary products to those who need them. Again, you can donate your time or money. Similarly, the Hygiene Bank helps people in their communities who can’t afford hygiene products.

3 Join A Big Sister Program If you want to make a long-term commitment to making a change then charities like Girls Out Loud run big sister programs for teenage girls. You can volunteer to mentor and guide a younger person and offer them the support they need. The big sister program matches people together and Girls Out Loud will provide you with all the training you need.

4 Sign Petitions There are so many worthwhile petitions that you can share on social media in this year with the helpful (and hopefully trending) #InternationalWomensDay hashtag. There are so many to sign and share, but why not start today.