Marvel fans have been eating well lately. Just a short while after Black Widow and Loki came Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and a quick two months after that, Eternals hit theaters. Now, there’s just over a month’s wait before the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home, arrives. But even if you’ve been loving the fast pace of MCU releases lately, you’re probably still going to be thinking about Eternals for a while. And how could you not? The highly-anticipated film introduced us to a dynamic lineup of heroes — including, perhaps, some of your new faves. Plus, Eternals bears the distinctive mark of its Oscar-winning director and co-writer, Chloé Zhao. Spoilers ahead for Eternals.

Luckily enough, an announcement showed up on the screen after the Eternals credits rolled, revealing that “Eternals will return.” So what can we expect to see in Eternals 2, and when can we expect to see it? Below, everything we know.

Marvel Studios

Who Will Be In The Eternals 2 Cast?

The Eternals who survived the first film — namely, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) — seem likely to return. And given the post-credits scenes, which show Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) picking up the Black Knight’s Ebony Blade, and Eros (Harry Styles) revealing his intention to join the Eternals’ fight, it’s probable that they’ll show up, too.

Otherwise, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll make an appearance, from all-new characters to longtime MCU figures.

What Will The Plot Of Eternals 2 Be?

Marvel Studios is likely to keep any plot details under wraps for some time. But it does seem probable that at some point — if not in Eternals 2, then perhaps in another MCU installment — fans will get to learn where Arishem is hiding the Eternals he kidnapped from Earth, and if the Eternals will be successful in stopping other Celestials from being born across the universe.

What Is The Release Date For Eternals 2?

MCU movies and TV shows are planned out in “phases” that span years, and most Marvel films don’t get a sequel within the same phase — so it’s likely going to be a while before we actually see Eternals 2. Of course, the Eternals themselves could very well appear before that.

Doctor Strange, for example, will have appeared in five MCU films before the character’s official sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rolls around in 2022. Crossovers, after all, are kind of Marvel’s thing.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Eternals 2 becomes available.