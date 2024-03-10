Comedy seems to be in the Levy family DNA. Eugene, Dan, and Sarah Levy famously starred together in the beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek for six seasons, with Eugene and Dan playing father and son Johnny and David Rose, and Sarah portraying the quirky cafe server Twyla Sand. But they’re not the only funny members of the family — in fact, they’re not even the funniest, according to Eugene.

The Real MVP

The Levy family gathered in Los Angeles on March 8 for Eugene’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Only Dan was missing, as he was filming a movie in Bulgaria, a fact Eugene acknowledged sounded “like an episode right out of Schitt’s Creek.” As Eugene thanked them all, he had a special shoutout for the one he thinks is the funniest: his wife, Deborah Divine.

“Here’s some irony for you: I’m not the funny guy in my family,” he said. “That mantel belongs to my wife, Deb, and yet I’m getting the star. Go figure.”

Eugene went on to say that it was thanks to her support that he’d managed such a major achievement. “You can’t have your name put on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back, and Deb’s had mine for 47 years,” he continued. “So there would be no star today without you, OK? Thank you for your support.”

Eugene Levy and Deb Divine Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Endorsement

Eugene wasn’t the only lauded comedy actor to highlight Deb’s sense of humor during the ceremony. Even before he spoke, his frequent co-star Catherine O’Hara had already raved about Deb as she introduced her Schitt’s Creek husband.

“Of all the men I have worked with in comedy, Eugene chose the funniest woman to marry,” O’Hara said. “She’s the funniest woman in the room. She’s not a professional actor but she could be with that name, Ms. Deb Divine.”

Funny though she may be, Divine isn’t one for being in the public eye, as Dan previously explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2021. Recalling how his parents stole the show with a surprise duet at Sarah’s wedding, he said, “It just brought the house down. My mom, who doesn’t like the spotlight, absolutely nailed it.”

Credit Where It’s Due

Eugene’s tribute to Deb at his Walk of Fame ceremony was on brand for him. He also made sure to acknowledge her support when he won his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek in 2020. “I first want to thank my darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support, and sage counsel over the years,” he said in his acceptance speech. “[I] wouldn’t be up here without you, Deb. I love you.”

No wonder they have such funny and successful kids.