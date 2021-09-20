The Schitt's Creek Emmys Reunion Will Make You Miss The Rose Family

The Schitt’s Creek cast is celebrating Moira Rose’s favorite season (awards!) in style. Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy reunited at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, and the memes and tweets about the Schitt’s Creek reunion prove just how much everyone misses the Rose family on our screens.

The foursome reunited to present the awards for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, which apparently would have been much easier if their prompter worked. In their pre-written skit, Dan announced there was nothing on the prompter, and his castmates proceeded to argue about whose fault it was, just like the Rose family would. “They wouldn’t do this to us on purpose, would they?” Eugene asked, before revealing he stopped by the writers’ room before the show. “You casually told a room of comedy writers to lift your dialogue,” his son responded, utterly exhausted.

The reunion marked one year since Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys, taking home Outstanding Comedy Series and becoming the first show ever to win all four acting categories in its field. Since the 2020 ceremony was primarily virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was the first time the cast was able to celebrate at the actual show. After they presented, Twitter praised the cast’s comedy bit, with some people thinking that the prompter actually stopped working.

Of course, Twitter’s memes were on fire, with some users making a surprising but fitting Powerpuff Girls reference.

But of course, most fans simply expressed how much they missed seeing O’Hara, Murphy, and the Levy duo joking with each other again, with one even saying they should just host the Emmys next year.

If fans are lucky, the next time the Schitt’s Creek cast reunites will be for a potential movie or reboot, but we’ll take another Emmys reunion anyday.