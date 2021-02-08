The Weeknd's Halftime Show Setlist Was Surprisingly Family Friendly

For his Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show performance, The Weeknd ditched the blood, bandages, and disfigured look that has come to define his recent videos and live performances. Still, that didn't stop a throng of Weeknd clones from sporting the look in eerie, meme-worthy backup fashion. If you got caught up in the theatrics and are trying to decipher what, exactly, was going on, here is a closer look at all the songs The Weeknd performed, including some familiar favorites you may not have heard in a while. Considering the explicit, X-rated nature of his repertoire, they were all surprisingly quite family-friendly:

"Starboy"

"The Hills"

"Can't Feel My Face"

"I Feel It Coming"

"Save Your Tears"

"Earned It"

"House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls"

"Blinding Lights"

It truly was a very Weeknd performance, unique to his vision with no surprise guests joining in. In fact, it was the first true solo Super Bowl halftime show in several years (remember the J.Lo and Shakira mashup in 2020?), making the absence of fellow musicians somewhat of a surprise in itself. Of course, The Weeknd warned us about as much during his pre-Super Bowl promotional rounds after hearing speculation surrounding an Ariana Grande and Daft Punk cameo. "I’ve been reading a lot of rumors... I wouldn’t bet on it,” the singer told NFL Network Feb. 4. "There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There’s no special guests.”

We didn't get any exciting collabs, but at least we have the memes...