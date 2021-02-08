Music
The Weeknd Is Going On Tour After His Super Bowl Performance
Once it’s safe, his tour will span 104 dates.
It's been a while since any of us have been to a concert — well, unless you're a fan of Chase Rice, Bow Wow, or The Chainsmokers, who've all hosted packed events with superspreader potential throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Top touring experts predict that live shows won't return until 2022, and with that news in mind, The Weeknd is feeling optimistic. This year's Super Bowl halftime show performer just announced the rescheduled dates of his After Hours Tour along with 39 new shows, all set to take place in North American and European venues throughout 2022.
Kicking off on Jan. 14 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, the tour will run for a total of 104 shows, which will conclude at London's O2 Arena on Nov. 16. The tour announcement came days before the musician's Super Bowl LV halftime performance, which he preemptively detailed would not feature any special guests. “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors... I wouldn’t bet on it,” he said during an NFL press conference, squashing the fan theories that Daft Punk and Ariana Grande would appear alongside him onstage. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There’s no special guests.” It's true, his freaky bandaged dancers were the only surprise of the night.
If you're curious as to what songs The Weeknd will perform on Sunday, the musician released a collection of his biggest hits titled The Highlights on Feb. 5. The collection is his first project to drop since his most recent album, After Hours, was released in March 2020. Despite notably getting snubbed by the Grammys in all categories, the album spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and has spawned two #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights."
Tickets for the newly announced dates of The Weeknd's After Hours Tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 8. Read the full list of dates below:
*New Show
- Jan 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Jan 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Jan 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Jan 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
- Jan 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Jan 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Jan 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
- Jan 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*
- Jan 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Jan 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Jan 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Feb 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Feb 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Feb 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Feb 05 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Feb 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
- Feb 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Feb 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
- Feb 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Feb 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
- Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Feb 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*
- Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*
- Feb 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Feb 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Feb 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Mar 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Mar 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Mar 04 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
- Mar 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Mar 08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Mar 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*
- Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- Mar 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Mar 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*
- Mar 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
- Mar 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
- Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
- Mar 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
- Mar 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Mar 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Mar 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
- Mar 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
- Apr 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Apr 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
- Apr 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
- Apr 07 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*
- Apr 08 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Apr 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
- Apr 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Apr 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
- Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
- Apr 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
- Apr 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*
- Apr 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*
- Apr 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*
- May 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Sept 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*
- Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericcson Globe
- Sep 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Sep 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*
- Sep 18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor
- Sep 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
- Sep 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Sep 23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Sep 26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*
- Sep 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Sep 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*
- Oct 01 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*
- Oct 03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
- Oct 04 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*
- Oct 06 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 07 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 08 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
- Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast*
- Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 16 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
- Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
- Oct 20 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
- Oct 22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*
- Oct 24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*
- Oct 25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*
- Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*
- Oct 29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*
- Nov 01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*
- Nov 02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*
- Nov 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Arena*
- Nov 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- Nov 07 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*
- Nov 10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*
- Nov 12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*
- Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena*
- Nov 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro*
- Nov 16 – London, UK – The O2*