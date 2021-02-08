The Weeknd Is Going On Tour After His Super Bowl Performance

It's been a while since any of us have been to a concert — well, unless you're a fan of Chase Rice, Bow Wow, or The Chainsmokers, who've all hosted packed events with superspreader potential throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Top touring experts predict that live shows won't return until 2022, and with that news in mind, The Weeknd is feeling optimistic. This year's Super Bowl halftime show performer just announced the rescheduled dates of his After Hours Tour along with 39 new shows, all set to take place in North American and European venues throughout 2022.

Kicking off on Jan. 14 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, the tour will run for a total of 104 shows, which will conclude at London's O2 Arena on Nov. 16. The tour announcement came days before the musician's Super Bowl LV halftime performance, which he preemptively detailed would not feature any special guests. “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors... I wouldn’t bet on it,” he said during an NFL press conference, squashing the fan theories that Daft Punk and Ariana Grande would appear alongside him onstage. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There’s no special guests.” It's true, his freaky bandaged dancers were the only surprise of the night.

If you're curious as to what songs The Weeknd will perform on Sunday, the musician released a collection of his biggest hits titled The Highlights on Feb. 5. The collection is his first project to drop since his most recent album, After Hours, was released in March 2020. Despite notably getting snubbed by the Grammys in all categories, the album spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and has spawned two #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights."

Tickets for the newly announced dates of The Weeknd's After Hours Tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 8. Read the full list of dates below:

*New Show