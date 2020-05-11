The WAGatha Christie Scandal Court Proceedings Have Officially Begun

When Coleen Rooney publicly accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her to the press back in October, she sent the internet into a tailspin. Via a bombshell social media statement, Rooney, 33, ignited the now infamous "WAGatha Christie" debate with four simple words and a supersized ellipsis: "It's ..........Rebekah Vardy's account." Despite the media furore, Vardy has vehemently denied all accusations — and now after much speculation earlier this year about how this would all end, the Rooney vs Vardy feud has officially reached the courts.

Earlier this year, The Sun has reported that the two women and their legal teams attempted to sort the issue out via a Zoom arbitration meeting, but things ended in "deadlock."

With no resolution, the case has now been taken to London's High Court after Vardy launched libel proceedings against Rooney in June.

The court case started on Nov. 19 with a preliminary hearing. During the hearing, Justice Warby, who is presiding over the case, was asked to determine the “natural and ordinary” meaning of Rooney’s Instagram posts, which accused Vardy of leaking stories.

Vardy’s lawyers argued that the meaning was that she had “consistently and repeatedly betrayed the defendant’s trust over several years by leaking the defendant’s private and personal Instagram posts and stories for publication in The Sun.” They also explained how, as a result of Rooney’s posts, Vardy experienced so much stress during her pregnancy earlier this year that she feared she would lose her baby, and also still “continues to suffer severe and extreme hostility and abuse as a result of the post,” especially on social media.

Rooney’s team argued that Vardy “was in fact responsible for consistently passing on information about the defendant’s private Instagram posts and stories to The Sun.”

Rooney also alleges “this was part of the [Vardy’s] established history and habitual practice of providing private information to journalists and the press”.

Justice Warby will make a ruling on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

The scandal now widely known as "WAGatha Christie" was first brought to the fore after Rooney claimed to have set a trap to discover who was leaking the private information she shared among friends and family on a closed Instagram account.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion,” she wrote in 2019.

Rooney said she had planted fake stories about her life via a private Instagram account where only one person could see. She then claimed that person was Rebakah Vardy.

The bombshell caused Vardy, seven months pregnant at the time, to receive extensive backlash via social media.

In response to Rooney's claims, Vardy wrote: "I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?” She added: "I liked you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this."

The mum of five later revealed she was taken to hospital three times while pregnant as she suffered anxiety attacks over the spat, reports The Sun.