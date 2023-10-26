Who needs a limo? Arriving on a motorcycle, The Golden Bachelor’s Faith Martin made quite the impression on Gerry Turner. As if that wasn’t enough, the 61-year-old high school teacher also played guitar and sang an original track for him. Those spectacles may have “really stood out” to Gerry, but there was still something else that did a better job of catching his attention.

By night one’s end, ABC’s inaugural Golden Bachelor awarded Faith his First Impression Rose because of “the look in those soft brown eyes,” Gerry, 72, explained to The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “That was really pretty wonderful.”

Already working in Faith’s favor is the fact that First Impression Rose recipients typically make it far in Bachelor Nation — and often win the whole thing. That isn’t the only clue about whether or not Gerry and Faith are together after The Golden Bachelor.

A Hometown Connection

An Episode 5 sneak peek revealed that Faith scored Gerry’s final one-on-one date heading into Hometowns Week. After arriving on a yacht via helicopter (!), she says, “Being here with Gerry is like a fairy tale I couldn’t even begin to describe.” In another clip, she tells him, “Every time I see you, I just fall for you deeper and deeper.” Spoilers ahead.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The signs suggest the feeling is mutual, and the date will end with Gerry giving Faith a rose in the Oct. 26 episode. That’s because Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve already reported that Faith filmed her Hometown Date with Gerry in Benton City, Washington, on Aug. 19. (The Golden Bachelor spoiler also reveals that subsequent segments with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist followed on Aug. 21 and 23, respectively.)

A Tell-All Interview?

After filming wrapped in late August, Faith also gushed to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about her and Gerry’s instant connection. “If I looked at him and didn’t feel anything, I was out,” she shared in October. “What he had in his eyes, that moment is just what captured me right from the get-go. To me, it felt like nothing else mattered.”

On Instagram, she warmly recalled the first time she “looked into [Gerry’s] eyes,” adding a red heart emoji and selecting Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place On Earth” to accompany her photo.

In subsequent posts, she also described how she “felt so special” getting Gerry’s First Impression Rose and “was melting inside” when she serenaded him with her original song, “Something Beautiful.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Even so, Faith admitted to Joe and Serena that, following her first-night success, she was “probably the most insecure person” on The Golden Bachelor and “never felt like” she was a shoo-in to win Gerry’s heart.

Because of their “direct line, eye-to-eye” moment, she “felt like there might be something” between them still. “That was really the only thing I could hold onto — and which I did hold onto — is that there was something there,” she elaborated.

A Spoiler Might Reveal Faith’s Fate

Faith’s use of the past tense while describing her and Gerry’s romance on Bachelor Happy Hour might not have been coincidental. According to Reality Steve, Gerry eliminated Faith after their Hometown Date, and only Leslie and Theresa advanced to the Golden Bachelor finale in Costa Rica.

It seems their potential breakup might’ve given Faith some songwriting inspiration — or at least a shot of confidence. Just weeks after filming wrapped, the local radio host announced in a Sept. 7 Instagram caption that she was recording a new single.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve been brave enough to create and share my originals,” Faith wrote. “It’s terrifying to bear my soul, but at this age why not!? It’s just FUN!”